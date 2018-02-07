Video Shows Trump’s Beloved Hair Swept Away By Wind To Expose Scalp

President Donald Trump’s carefully coifed hairdo suffered a setback on Friday as he boarded Air Force One on a windy day.

A video posted on Friday that did not surface until Tuesday shows the hair on the back of Trump’s head completely blown up and to the side, exposing his scalp.

Trump takes great pride in his hair and has repeatedly insisted that he does not wear a wig. His election to the presidency reignited rumors about scalp reduction surgery and speculation about the precise process used to create his orange-hued helmet of hair.

Trump has acknowledged that his hair is not “perfect” and has admitted that he uses some variation on a combover to achieve his look. But he has apparently insisted that he must keep his unique hairdo because it’s become a crucial part of his image.

The video exposing Trump’s head began circulating Tuesday when journalist Ashley Feinberg discovered the YouTube clip.

at first i didnt think this could possibly be real but…. i think it is? https://t.co/zlm8V0z8hr — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 7, 2018

New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait jumped on the bandwagon, highlighting Trump’s “worst hair day of what has been a bad hair life.”

British tabloids were particularly enthusiastic about the clip as well, with the Metro, the Evening Standard, and the Sun all gawking over Trump’s bald head.