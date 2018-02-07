Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - December 7: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee about the mission of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on December 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
5 mins ago
Pruitt Questions Whether Climate Change ‘Necessarily Is A Bad Thing’
speaks at the Robin Hood Veterans Summit at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on May 7, 2012 in New York City.
34 mins ago
Is Scandal-Plagued Gov To Blame For Dems’ Surprise Win In Missouri?
1 hour ago
Sexual Assault Reports Double At West Point During Last School Year
livewire

Video Shows Trump’s Beloved Hair Swept Away By Wind To Expose Scalp

By | February 7, 2018 11:02 am

President Donald Trump’s carefully coifed hairdo suffered a setback on Friday as he boarded Air Force One on a windy day.

A video posted on Friday that did not surface until Tuesday shows the hair on the back of Trump’s head completely blown up and to the side, exposing his scalp.

Trump takes great pride in his hair and has repeatedly insisted that he does not wear a wig. His election to the presidency reignited rumors about scalp reduction surgery and speculation about the precise process used to create his orange-hued helmet of hair.

Trump has acknowledged that his hair is not “perfect” and has admitted that he uses some variation on a combover to achieve his look. But he has apparently insisted that he must keep his unique hairdo because it’s become a crucial part of his image.

The video exposing Trump’s head began circulating Tuesday when journalist Ashley Feinberg discovered the YouTube clip.

New York magazine’s Jonathan Chait jumped on the bandwagon, highlighting Trump’s “worst hair day of what has been a bad hair life.”

British tabloids were particularly enthusiastic about the clip as well, with the Metro, the Evening Standard, and the Sun all gawking over Trump’s bald head.

More Livewire
View All