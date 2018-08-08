Trump Takes Victory Lap After Primaries: ‘We Will Have A Giant Red Wave!’

Fresh off the adrenaline of several Republican wins on Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump — or “your favorite President!” — took a moment to brag about his dubious prediction of an impending “giant Red Wave!”

The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered. Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018