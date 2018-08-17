Trump: ‘It’s Very Sad What They’ve Done To Paul Manafort’

President Donald Trump on Friday expressed sympathy for his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort while a jury at a federal court in Virginia deliberates the case.

“I don’t talk about that now,” Trump said from the South Lawn when asked an inaudible question about Manafort. “I think the whole Manafort trial is very sad. When you look at what’s going on there, I think it’s a very sad day for our country. He worked for me for a very short period of time. And you know what? He happens to be a very good person. I think it’s very sad what they’ve done to Paul Manafort.”

The jury is currently deliberating whether Manafort is guilty of financial fraud crimes related to his use of foreign bank accounts.