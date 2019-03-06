Trump Urges Senate GOP To ‘STAY UNITED’ On Emergency Declaration

President Trump made a fruitless attempt to urge Senate Republicans to “STAY UNITED” on wall funding, likely alluding to a resolution that’s headed to the Senate to block Trump’s emergency declaration to secure money for his border wall.

However, there are already enough Republican defectors to pass the resolution in the Senate and send it to Trump’s desk. The President has also already vowed to veto the bill and there aren’t enough votes in the House to overturn Trump’s veto.