White House Denies Trump Unhappy With Wilbur Ross’ Trade Negotiations

White House officials on Sunday night denied a report in Axios that Trump is not pleased with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ performance.

“Secretary Ross is leading the administration’s approach on steel, aluminum, intellectual property and trade. Far from souring on his performance, since taking office, the President has expanded his responsibilities,” White House spokesperson Raj Shah told Axios in a statement.

Axios reported on Sunday that Trump is unhappy with Ross’ trade negotiations with China and is also perturbed that Ross regularly dozes off during meetings, Axios reported.

The President made his unhappiness clear to Ross during meetings about six months into his presidency, per Axios.

“These trade deals, they’re terrible,” Trump told Ross, according to a person in the room for one of the meetings who spoke with Axios. “Your understanding of trade is terrible. Your deals are no good. No good.”

Read Axios full report here.