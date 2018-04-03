Trump Piles More Support On Sinclair While Local Affiliate Revolts

President Donald Trump heaped more praise upon the Sinclair Broadcast Group in an early morning tweet Tuesday, asserting its superiority over all of the major news networks — except for Fox.

The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast. The “Fakers” at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Trump tweeted in support of Sinclair on Monday as well, but only put it ahead of a mere two networks.

However, not everyone is so pleased with Sinclair after scores of local news anchors across the country parroted a script from the parent company warning of fake news and biased reporting. One Sinclair-owned local affiliate, WMSN/Fox 47 Madison in Wisconsin, tweeted out its news team’s refusal to read the script on air.

In response to the Sinclair message aired: "WMSN/FOX47 Madison did not air the Sinclair promotional announcement during our 9pm news this weekend. Rather, we stayed true to our commitment to provide our Madison area viewers local news, weather and sports of interest to them." pic.twitter.com/MdQ568cWrH — FOX 47 Madison (@fox47madison) April 2, 2018

Steven Poster, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, the group representing photojournalists at Sinclair stations, also joined the chorus of condemnation, per Politico, saying that the command to read the script was an attack on ICG members and “not in the public interest.”