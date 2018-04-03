Latest
BIDDEFORD, ME - APRIL 19: Gov. Paul LePage holds a town hall meeting at Biddeford High School Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer)
14 mins ago
Appeals Court To Hear Case Accusing Maine Gov. LePage Of Blackmail
43 mins ago
The Hits Keep Coming: WH Eyes Pruitt’s Travel, Security And Housing Expenses
LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 27: Adult film actress/director Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on January 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
59 mins ago
Trump Pushes For Stormy Daniels Suit To Move To Private Arbitration
livewire

Trump Piles More Support On Sinclair While Local Affiliate Revolts

By | April 3, 2018 9:43 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump heaped more praise upon the Sinclair Broadcast Group in an early morning tweet Tuesday, asserting its superiority over all of the major news networks — except for Fox.

Trump tweeted in support of Sinclair on Monday as well, but only put it ahead of a mere two networks.

However, not everyone is so pleased with Sinclair after scores of local news anchors across the country parroted a script from the parent company warning of fake news and biased reporting. One Sinclair-owned local affiliate, WMSN/Fox 47 Madison in Wisconsin, tweeted out its news team’s refusal to read the script on air.

Steven Poster, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, the group representing photojournalists at Sinclair stations, also joined the chorus of condemnation, per Politico, saying that the command to read the script was an attack on ICG members and “not in the public interest.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments