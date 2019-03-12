Trump Tweets Quote From Fox Guest Who Said There’s ‘Anti-Semitism’ In Dem Party

After White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent Monday’s press briefing dodging every question on whether President Trump actually believes that Democrats hate Jews, Trump essentially confirmed he believes the party is anti-Semitic.
In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump posted a quote from “Fox and Friends” guest Elizabeth Pipko, who claimed during an early morning segment that there is “anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party.”
“Jewish people are leaving the Democratic Party. We saw a lot of anti Israel policies start under the Obama Administration, and it got worsts & worse. There is anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. They don’t care about Israel or the Jewish people.” Elizabeth Pipko, Jexodus.
