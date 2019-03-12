Latest
livewire

Trump Tweets Quote From Fox Guest Who Said There’s ‘Anti-Semitism’ In Dem Party

By
March 12, 2019 8:22 am

After White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders spent Monday’s press briefing dodging every question on whether President Trump actually believes that Democrats hate Jews, Trump essentially confirmed he believes the party is anti-Semitic.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump posted a quote from “Fox and Friends” guest Elizabeth Pipko, who claimed during an early morning segment that there is “anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party.”

