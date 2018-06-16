Trump: ‘Bad Photos (Implying Anger)’ At G7 By ‘Fake News Media’ Are ‘WRONG!’

President Donald Trump kicked off his weekend by attempting to dispel the G-7 summit drama last week when he refused to sign a previously agreed-upon joint statement authored by all seven nations.

In a series of photos posted to Twitter Friday evening, Trump insisted that the “Fake News Media” showed “bad photos (implying anger)” at the summit despite his “great relationship” with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other G-7 leaders.

I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement – where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for! pic.twitter.com/Ib97nN5HZt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada. They are once again, WRONG! pic.twitter.com/I6eEKEZV6z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Great discussions with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Council President Donald Tusk at the #G7Summit in Canada last week. pic.twitter.com/kGxXe50459 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Trump announced in tweets following his early departure from the summit that he would refuse to sign the agreed-upon joint G-7 communiqué as a result comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference. However, Trudeau had simply reiterated points he’d made before: that Canada planned dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

Merkel found Trump’s “withdrawal via Twitter” from the joint G-7 communiqué to be “of course sobering and a little depressing” in an interview following the summit.