Trump: Sinclair Broadcasting ‘Far Superior’ To CNN, NBC

President Donald Trump weighed in Monday morning about the controversy born when local news anchors across the country read the same script from parent company Sinclair Broadcasting, warning viewers of fake news and biased reporting.

So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Criticism of the company’s move has refocused attention on Sinclair, the largest owner of local news stations in the United States. Sinclair reportedly regularly sends “must runs” to its stations, including packages about terrorism alerts and pro-Trump commentary.