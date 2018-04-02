Latest
livewire

Trump: Sinclair Broadcasting ‘Far Superior’ To CNN, NBC

By | April 2, 2018 9:51 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump weighed in Monday morning about the controversy born when local news anchors across the country read the same script from parent company Sinclair Broadcasting, warning viewers of fake news and biased reporting.  

Criticism of the company’s move has refocused attention on Sinclair, the largest owner of local news stations in the United States. Sinclair reportedly regularly sends “must runs” to its stations, including packages about terrorism alerts and pro-Trump commentary.

