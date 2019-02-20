Trump Rants About ‘False’ NYT Report Again: ‘They Are A True ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared the New York Times to be “the true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE” after its blockbuster report on Trump’s attempt to meddle in the Michael Cohen probe.

The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

According to the Times, Trump had called acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker to get a pro-Trump prosecutor to lead the investigation into Cohen, the President’s former fixer.

On Tuesday, Trump told journalists that the report was “more fake news.”

“I don’t know who gave you that,” he said.