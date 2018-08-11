Latest
39 mins ago
‘Suicidal’ Airline Employee Crashes Stolen Plane From Sea-Tac Int’l Airport
53 mins ago
Kris Kobach Is Our Duke Of The Week
16 hours ago
Yankees Official: Manafort Had ‘Legends Suite’ Season Tickets Through 2017
livewire

Trump Tweets ‘Peace To ALL Americans’ Upon Charlottesville Anniversary

By | August 11, 2018 9:54 am
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP

President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged the year-anniversary of the violent and deadly Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in a Saturday morning tweet.

Trump drew backlash last year when he blamed “both sides” for the violent white nationalist rally that left a counter-protester dead and dozens of others injured.

Despite Trump being out of town, Washington D.C. is preparing to ramp up security for a Charlottesville rally anniversary event outside the White House Sunday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of the rally as well.

Ep. #34: Donald Trump Jr. Is More Central To The Russia Story Than People Think
More Livewire
View All
Comments