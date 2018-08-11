Trump Tweets ‘Peace To ALL Americans’ Upon Charlottesville Anniversary

President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged the year-anniversary of the violent and deadly Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally in a Saturday morning tweet.

The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2018

Trump drew backlash last year when he blamed “both sides” for the violent white nationalist rally that left a counter-protester dead and dozens of others injured.

Despite Trump being out of town, Washington D.C. is preparing to ramp up security for a Charlottesville rally anniversary event outside the White House Sunday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of the rally as well.