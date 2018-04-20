Roger Stone: Trump ‘Goes Out Of His Way’ To Treat Cohen Like ‘Garbage’

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who is so loyal to his client that he’d rather “jump out of a building” than turn on him, has reportedly endured years of abuse and embarrassment at Trump’s hands.

“Donald goes out of his way to treat him like garbage,” longtime Trump advisor Roger Stone told the New York Times in a Friday afternoon report.

Through the years, Cohen’s portfolio under Trump has been large, though it contained little legal work. He reportedly laid groundwork for Trump’s business deals, helped with PR and media, and furthered Trump’s political ambitions.

He even dabbled in marriage counseling, reportedly approaching Melania Trump at a Mar-O-Lago fundraiser earlier this year to apologize if his payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election caused her any pain. However, his boundless devotion was rarely met with appreciation.

Trump reportedly often threatened to fire Cohen when deals fell through, despite the fact that Cohen traveled to find Trump business deals in places as far flung as Eastern Europe and California.

Per the Times, Cohen has been fully committed to Trump’s political ventures for years, far earlier than most observers took any notice. In 2012, Cohen scouted out the presidential field as Trump considered a run, meeting with operatives and offering to partially fund an exploratory website with money raised for his own potential Senate bid. Despite that display of devotion, Cohen was given no official role in Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Trump frequently allowed him to be humiliatingly shut out by campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Now, as Cohen faces the possibility of significant jail time or legal fees and the reality that flipping on Trump could mitigate some of those punishments, the power dynamic between the men has shifted. Regardless, the Times reports that the President has been largely distant since the FBI raids on Cohen’s office and home last week, leaving his old friend isolated.