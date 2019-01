President Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Monday. The government shutdown has dragged on over Trump’s insistence on more than $5 billion for a border wall.

President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 7, 2019