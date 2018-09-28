Trump: I’ll Be ‘Totally Reliant’ On What GOP Senators Want To Do About FBI Probe

President Donald Trump on Friday said he would be “totally reliant” on what Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and other Republican senators want to do regarding the reopening of an FBI background investigation into Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m going to rely on all of the people, including Sen. Grassley, who is doing a very good job,” he said. “That will be a decision that they’re going to make and I suspect they’ll be making some decision soon whether to take a vote or to do whatever else they want to do. I will be totally reliant on what Sen. Grassley and the group decides to do.”