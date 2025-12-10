© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Judge Blocks Federalization of California National Guard, Saying It’s Become ‘National Police Force’

by
12.10.25 | 10:32 am
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Members of the National Guard patrol along Constitution Ave. on December 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two West Virginia National Guard troops were shot blocks from the White House on Nove... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: Members of the National Guard patrol along Constitution Ave. on December 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Two West Virginia National Guard troops were shot blocks from the White House on November 26, resulting in the death of Sarah Beckstrom on Thursday, November 27, following what authorities called a targeted attack. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) MORE LESS

A federal judge enjoined the Trump administration’s federalization of the California National Guard Wednesday, writing that it has “sent California Guardsmen into other states, effectively creating a national police force made up of state troops.”

Judge Charles Breyer, a Clinon appointee, wrote that there is no feasible reason to justify the continued use of the troops months after the June protest that prompted their mobilization. He bristled at the administration’s argument that once the Guard is federalized, all extensions are judicially unreviewable. 

“That is shocking,” he wrote. “Adopting Defendants’ interpretation of Section 12406 would permit a president to create a perpetual police force comprised of state troops, so long as they were first federalized lawfully.”

The administration’s attempts to identify incidents in California requiring the ongoing presence of the Guard were weak. They strung together a few small protests, misbehavior by lone actors and even incidents from other states. They also argued that even the threat of future protest justified the perpetual presence of armed soldiers. 

“It is profoundly un-American to suggest that people peacefully exercising their fundamental right to protest constitute a risk justifying the federalization of military forces,” Breyer wrote. 

While the Supreme Court dallies over an appeal out of the National Guard lawsuit in Illinois, the lower courts have continued to operate, holding trials and handing down rulings. The high court’s silence is conspicuous, as it completed a full briefing weeks ago. 

Read the ruling here:

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
