Trump To ABC News’ Cecilia Vega: ‘I Know You’re Not Thinking, You Never Do’

“I know you’re not thinking, you never do,” President Donald Trump told ABC News’ Cecilia Vega, before refusing to field her question about the White House-imposed limits on the FBI background investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump later returned to Vega to answer her question about Kavanaugh.

Trump tells ABC News' senior White House correspondent @CeciliaVega "I know you're not thinking, you never do," then refuses to answer a question about Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/mOGh228g5a — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 1, 2018

A news conference means you get to ask whatever question you want to ask. #FirstAmendment — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) October 1, 2018

This post has been updated.