Trump To ABC News’ Cecilia Vega: ‘I Know You’re Not Thinking, You Never Do’

By
October 1, 2018 12:09 pm

“I know you’re not thinking, you never do,” President Donald Trump told ABC News’ Cecilia Vega, before refusing to field her question about the White House-imposed limits on the FBI background investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Trump later returned to Vega to answer her question about Kavanaugh.

This post has been updated.

