Trump Called Tim Cook ‘Tim Apple’ To ‘Save Time And Words’

President Donald Trump seemed ruffled by the glee with which observers pounced on his “Tim Apple” gaffe, and insisted Monday morning that he was merely trying to “save time & words.”

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

Cook himself was in on the joke, and changed his last name on Twitter to an apple symbol last week.