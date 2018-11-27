Latest
2 mins ago
White House: No Comment On Reported Meeting Between Manafort And Assange
12 mins ago
White House: ‘Not Aware’ Of Any Convos About ‘Anyone’s Pardons’
17 mins ago
Mueller Probed Meeting Between Manafort And Ecuadorian President
livewire

Trump Threatens To Cut GM Subsidies After Plant Closures

By
November 27, 2018 2:26 pm

President Donald Trump threatened to cut General Motors’ subsidies Tuesday after the car company announced plant closures.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: