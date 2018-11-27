Trump Threatens To Cut GM Subsidies After Plant Closures

President Donald Trump threatened to cut General Motors’ subsidies Tuesday after the car company announced plant closures.

Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China. The U.S. saved General Motors, and this is the THANKS we get! We are now looking at cutting all @GM subsidies, including….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2018