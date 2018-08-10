Trump Threatens To ‘Suspend’ Protesting NFL Players ‘Without Pay’

As some NFL players begin their preseasons with protests during the National Anthem, President Donald Trump threatened to “suspend” them “without pay,” no matter than he neither pays nor has any control over players’ salaries.

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018