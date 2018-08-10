Latest
livewire

Trump Threatens To ‘Suspend’ Protesting NFL Players ‘Without Pay’

By | August 10, 2018 8:43 am
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) is seen holding up his fist in protest during the playing of the National Anthem prior to the start of the NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 29, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers by the score of 33-10. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire)
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As some NFL players begin their preseasons with protests during the National Anthem, President Donald Trump threatened to “suspend” them “without pay,” no matter than he neither pays nor has any control over players’ salaries.

