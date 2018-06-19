Latest
Trump Thinks He’s Being Mistreated By Media Coverage Of Family Separations

By | June 19, 2018 7:39 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 8 : President Donald J. Trump stops to speak to reporters and members of the media as he departs for the G7 Summit in Canada, from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, June 08, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

While advisers to President Donald Trump are whispering in his ear that his immigration policies at the U.S.-Mexico border are similar to what former President Barack Obama enforced, Trump is telling aides that he thinks he’s being mistreated by the media, according to The New York Times.

In an effort to get Trump to stick to his base’s interests and fulfill his campaign promises on immigration, aides have reportedly told Trump that the “news media is cherry-picking images of children that can be used to portray Mr. Trump’s policy in the harshest of lights,” in the Times’ words.

That’s what’s emboldened Trump’s hostile series of tweets and bellicose rhetoric on Monday — that Democrats are to blame for poor immigration policy and the U.S. can’t become a “migrant camp” under Trump’s watch.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” immigration policy at the border has come under bipartisan scrutiny as thousands of adult border crossers are arrested, criminally charged and separated from their children.

