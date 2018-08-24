Trump Tells Pompeo Not To Travel To North Korea Due To Lack Of Progress

President Trump on Friday told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to travel to North Korea, citing a lack of progress toward denuclearization.

I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

…Additionally, because of our much tougher Trading stance with China, I do not believe they are helping with the process of denuclearization as they once were (despite the UN Sanctions which are in place)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018