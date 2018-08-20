Trump Taunts Brennan, ‘Worst CIA Director’: ‘I Hope’ He Sues Me!

After stripping former CIA Director John Brennan of his security clearance over his criticism of the President and his role in the “witch hunt,” President Donald Trump continued taunting Brennan on Twitter Monday, daring him to file a lawsuit.

Over the weekend, Brennan told MSNBC that he was considering taking legal action against the administration over the security clearance revoking.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018