Trump Taunts Brennan, ‘Worst CIA Director’: ‘I Hope’ He Sues Me!

By | August 20, 2018 10:53 am
on August 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

After stripping former CIA Director John Brennan of his security clearance over his criticism of the President and his role in the “witch hunt,” President Donald Trump continued taunting Brennan on Twitter Monday, daring him to file a lawsuit.

Over the weekend, Brennan told MSNBC that he was considering taking legal action against the administration over the security clearance revoking.

