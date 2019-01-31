Trump Takes Swing At Christie, Cliff Sims, Others: ‘I’m In The WH And They’re Not!’

President Trump took some veiled swings at former White House aides and advisers who have penned tell-alls about their time working on his campaign or within the administration: “Gee, I’m in the White House and they’re not!”

So great to watch & listen to all these people who write books & talk about my presidential campaign and so many others things related to winning, and how I should be doing “IT.” As I take it all in, I then sit back, look around, & say “gee, I’m in the White House, & they’re not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019