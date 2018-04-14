Trump Praises Syria Airstrike: ‘Mission Accomplished!’

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning praised the “perfectly executed” airstrike in Syria coordinated by American, British, and French forces late Friday night.

“Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” Trump tweeted. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

In a following tweet, Trump said he was “so proud of our great Military.”

The U.S. and its allies coordinated three airstrikes targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities in response to the regime’s alleged chemical attacks in the rebel-occupied town of Douma earlier this month.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, a key Syria ally, condemned the strikes as an “act of aggression against a sovereign state that is on the frontline of the fight against terrorism.” Russia had previously threatened to shoot down any American missiles aimed at Syria.