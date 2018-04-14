Latest
U.S. Launches Strikes Against Syria
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 13: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's attorney, chats with friends near the Loews Regency hotel on Park Ave on April 13, 2018 in New York City. Following FBI raids on his home, office and hotel room, the Department of Justice announced that they are placing him under criminal investigation. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
McClatchy: Mueller Has Evidence Cohen Traveled To Prague During Campaign
NYT: Trump Called Cohen Friday While Their Lawyers Battled In Court
Trump Praises Syria Airstrike: ‘Mission Accomplished!’

April 14, 2018
President Donald Trump gives a 'thumbs-up' as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Trump is returning from a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

President Donald Trump on Saturday morning praised the “perfectly executed” airstrike in Syria coordinated by American, British, and French forces late Friday night.

“Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” Trump tweeted. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

In a following tweet, Trump said he was “so proud of our great Military.”

The U.S. and its allies coordinated three airstrikes targeting the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons facilities in response to the regime’s alleged chemical attacks in the rebel-occupied town of Douma earlier this month.

Russian president Vladimir Putin, a key Syria ally, condemned the strikes as an “act of aggression against a sovereign state that is on the frontline of the fight against terrorism.” Russia had previously threatened to shoot down any American missiles aimed at Syria.

