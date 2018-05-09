Latest
28 mins ago
Pompeo Will Return From North Korea With Three American Captives
34 mins ago
Iranian Lawmakers React To Trump’s Exit From Deal: ‘Death To America!’
1 hour ago
Longtime Trump Loyalist Leaving Comms Department To Work For Pompeo
livewire

Trump Again Suggests He Should ‘Take Away Credentials’ For Negative Coverage

By | May 9, 2018 8:26 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning questioned whether he should “take away credentials” for the “fake news” media who publish negative stories about his administration.

In the same Wednesday morning tweet he also suggested any “negative” news about him was actually “fake.”

The tweet came nearly two hours after President’s favorite show “Fox and Friends” reported that the majority of media coverage about Trump was negative.

Screenshot of “Fox and Friends” on May 9, 2018.

Throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump blocked certain news outlets from covering his press conferences — like the Washington Post — and has said in the past that he “should” revoke The New York Times’ credentials.

Ep. #12: So Why Did Trump Become The King Of Cash?
More Livewire
View All
Comments