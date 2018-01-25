Trump Indicates He’s Open To Path To Citizenship For DACA Recipients

In yet another change of opinion by the President, Donald Trump suggested to reporters Wednesday evening that he would be open to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipients to obtain a path to citizenship.

“We’re going to morph into it. It’s going to happen at some point in the future,” Trump told reporters at the White House, according to CNN. “If they do a great job, I think it’s a nice thing to have the incentive of, after a period of years, being able to become a citizen.”

Trump made the comments in an impromptu gaggle with reporters at the White House who were speaking with a senior administration official about the Trump administration’s proposal for restoring DACA, per Roll Call.

It’s not clear exactly what Trump meant when he said he’d like to “morph into it,” and the President and his staff could easily pivot away from Trump’s Wednesday evening comments as negotiations continue. The President recently rejected a proposal from a bipartisan group of senators that included a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of the authors of the bipartisan plan rejected by Trump, said Wednesday night that he was encouraged by Trump’s comments.