livewire Russia Probe

Trump Suggests James Clapper Is ‘Being Nice To Me’ To Keep His Security Clearance

By | August 21, 2018 7:19 am
on August 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump flaunted his authority to mercilessly yank former officials’ security clearance on a whim early Tuesday, posting a tweet suggesting that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was “being nice to me” to avoid losing his clearance.

Clapper is one of several former — notably all Democratic — officials whose clearance Trump is considering halting. Trump pulled former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance last week over his criticism of Trump and his role in the “witch hunt.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments