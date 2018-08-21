Trump Suggests James Clapper Is ‘Being Nice To Me’ To Keep His Security Clearance

President Donald Trump flaunted his authority to mercilessly yank former officials’ security clearance on a whim early Tuesday, posting a tweet suggesting that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was “being nice to me” to avoid losing his clearance.

Even James Clapper has admonished John Brennan for having gone totally off the rails. Maybe Clapper is being nice to me so he doesn’t lose his Security Clearance for lying to Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

Clapper is one of several former — notably all Democratic — officials whose clearance Trump is considering halting. Trump pulled former CIA Director John Brennan’s clearance last week over his criticism of Trump and his role in the “witch hunt.”