Alton Sterling
No Charges For White Cops In Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

Cohen Lawyer: Stormy Interview Was A 'Big Thud,' Defamation Suit 'Going Nowhere'

Lawyer Says Stormy Daniels Doesn't Have 'Monica Lewinsky Type' Dress
NYT: Trump Still Talks To Rob Porter, Hopes He’ll Return To White House

By | March 27, 2018 6:51 am
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 01: Rob Porter, right, White House staff secretary, and Don McGahn, White House counsel, attend a luncheon featuring a speech by President Donald Trump at the House and Senate Republican retreat at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on February 1, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

President Donald Trump is still in touch Rob Porter, the aide fired over allegations of domestic abuse, and wishes that he could return to the White House, the New York Times reported Monday night.

Trump speaks to Porter over the phone, and their conversations have increased over the past few weeks, people familiar with the calls told the New York Times. The President has told some advisers that he hopes Porter comes back to the White House, per the New York Times. However, Trump has also said that he knows he probably can’t bring Porter back on, the Times reported.

Porter served as the staff secretary and controlled the flow of paper to Trump’s desk. The President has said recently that he misses the structure that Porter enforced, according to the New York Times.

Porter left the White House in early February after reports surfaced alleging that he abused his two ex-wives. When the first report surfaced, top White House staff came to Porter’s defense, but as the accusations from his ex-wives intensified, the Trump administration walked back its support of Porter and he was forced to resign.

