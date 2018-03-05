Latest
Trump Tweets That Steel And Aluminum Tariffs May Hinge On NAFTA Deal

By | March 5, 2018 7:39 am
AFP/Getty Images

After spending the weekend publishing angry tweets defending his call for tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, President Donald Trump on Monday morning indicated that he may nix plans for the tariffs if he’s pleased with the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Trump’s Monday morning tweets may signal a shift on tariffs after Republicans and foreign leaders expressed concern over his tariff threats. It’s not clear whether a new NAFTA agreement would prompt Trump to nix tariffs on Mexico and Canada, or on all foreign countries.

His message about NAFTA Monday came after he published several tweets over the weekend defending his push for tariffs. On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on cars imported from Europe. On Sunday, he insisted that it was time for a “change” to save the steel and aluminum industries in the U.S.

