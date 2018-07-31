Trump Slams ‘Globalist’ Koch Brothers: ‘I Don’t Need Their Money Or Bad Ideas’

President Donald Trump lashed out at the “globalist” Koch Network on Twitter Tuesday, just days after a Koch official criticized Trump’s leadership skills and “divisive” rhetoric at a network gathering over the weekend.

He called the mega donor network “a total joke” in “real Republican circles” and “highly overrated,” while suggesting he personally made the Koch brothers “richer.”

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

….them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Over the weekend, Koch network co-chair Brian Hooks cited Trump’s “tremendous lack of leadership” as contributing to the “deterioration of the core institutions of society” and said the “divisiveness of this White House is causing long-term damage.”

Several other officials at the gathering spoke out against Trump’s escalation of trade tensions with U.S. allies and Congress’ complacency in increasing federal spending.