Watergate’s Bob Woodward To Release Inside Account Of Trump White House
Lawmakers Pull Together Hodgepodge Response To Trump-Putin Relationship
U.S. president Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. President Trump held a campaign style "Make America Great Again" rally in Fargo, North Dakota with thousands in attendance.
Trump Jumps Into Florida Gubernatorial Fray
Trump Slams ‘Globalist’ Koch Brothers: ‘I Don’t Need Their Money Or Bad Ideas’

By | July 31, 2018 7:04 am
President Donald Trump lashed out at the “globalist” Koch Network on Twitter Tuesday, just days after a Koch official criticized Trump’s leadership skills and “divisive” rhetoric at a network gathering over the weekend.

He called the mega donor network “a total joke” in “real Republican circles” and “highly overrated,” while suggesting he personally made the Koch brothers “richer.”

Over the weekend, Koch network co-chair Brian Hooks cited Trump’s “tremendous lack of leadership” as contributing to the “deterioration of the core institutions of society” and said the “divisiveness of this White House is causing long-term damage.”

Several other officials at the gathering spoke out against Trump’s escalation of trade tensions with U.S. allies and Congress’ complacency in increasing federal spending.

