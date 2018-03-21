At Republican Conference, Trump Slams Clinton For Recent Statement On Women

More than a full year into his presidency, President Donald Trump slammed his former political Hillary Clinton in a speech to Republican allies on Tuesday evening.

Trump mocked Clinton for her recent statement on women, which was met with heavy criticism from Democrats, and said “people are disavowing her” like “I’ve never heard before.”

“Her last statement about women––they have to get approval from the husbands, the sons, and their male bosses to vote for Trump? That was not a good statement!” he said at a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner Tuesday. “Not good! You notice how fast the Democrats have run from these statements now? People are disavowing her statements like I’ve never heard before. ‘She’s wrong!’… ‘What is she doing?’ “Why doesn’t she just go home?’”

Clinton claimed last week that white women in the U.S. “caved” to their husband’s wishes when voting for Trump in the 2016 election. She has since clarified her statements in a lengthy Facebook post over the weekend and apologized for the way the comments came across.

“As much as I hate the possibility, and hate saying it, it’s not that crazy when you think about our ongoing struggle to reach gender balance – even within the same household,” she wrote on Facebook Saturday. “I did not realize how hard it would hit many who heard it. I was out there having a conversation, and this was one piece of a larger point about how Democrats need to do better with white women, because I know in my heart that Democrats have much more to offer them.”

While condemning Clinton for her comments on women, Trump also attacked Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for having, what he said is a “low IQ” because of her calls for his impeachment and he claimed Republicans are the only true “patriots.”