President Trump again suggested a rally on Thursday evening that he would shut down the government in order to build his wall, but he added that he probably won’t let it happen before the midterms because he doesn’t want to “do anything to upset the applecart.”

Trump: If it were up to me, I'd shut down the government to get my wall pic.twitter.com/mqztl5TA95 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) September 7, 2018