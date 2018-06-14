Trump Shrugs At Kim’s Murders: ‘A Lot Of People Have Done Really Bad Things’

When asked how he feels about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s many murders and human rights abuses, President Donald Trump merely shrugged.

“He’s a tough guy, it’s a tough country,” he told Fox News host Bret Baier. He went on to praise Kim for taking over the country at such a young age calling him a “very smart guy” and a “great negotiator.” “I think we understand each other,” Trump added.

When Baier pressed him, protesting that Kim has done many “bad things,” Trump was unmoved. “So have a lot of other people,” he said, before moving on to praise himself for his performance at the United States-North Korea summit this week.

Watch below: