on April 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sanders, Shah Planning To Leave White House, Sanders Denies Reports
Trump Insults ‘Phony’ McCaskill For Using Personal Plane During RV Trip
London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Breed was poised to become the first African-American woman to lead San Francisco following a hard-fought campaign when former state senator Mark Leno conceded and congratulated her Wednesday, more than a week after the election. (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill)
San Francisco Elects First African-American Woman As Mayor
Trump Shrugs At Kim’s Murders: ‘A Lot Of People Have Done Really Bad Things’

By | June 14, 2018 7:17 am

When asked how he feels about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s many murders and human rights abuses, President Donald Trump merely shrugged.

“He’s a tough guy, it’s a tough country,” he told Fox News host Bret Baier. He went on to praise Kim for taking over the country at such a young age calling him a “very smart guy” and a “great negotiator.” “I think we understand each other,” Trump added.

When Baier pressed him, protesting that Kim has done many “bad things,” Trump was unmoved. “So have a lot of other people,” he said, before moving on to praise himself for his performance at the United States-North Korea summit this week.

Watch below:

