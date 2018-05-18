Trump On Santa Fe High Shooting: ‘This Has Been Going On Too Long’ In US

President Donald Trump on Friday offered his condolences to the families of the at least eight people killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas and said school shootings have “been going on too long in our country.”

Trump’s full comments, delivered at the start of a prison reform discussion at the White House:

“Thank you very much. Unfortunately I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heart break over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas that just took place moments ago. We’re closely monitoring the situation and federal authorities are coordinating with local officials. “This has been going on too long in our country. Too many years. Too many decades now. We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers, and personnel at Santa Fe High. We’re with you in this tragic hour, and we will be with you forever. “My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others. Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded and may God be with the victims and with the victims families. Very sad day. Very very sad.”

