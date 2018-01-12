Latest
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, speaks to the crowd at CPAC in National Harbor, Md., on Feb. 26, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
 U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, held a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday, January 10, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Trump On Report He Bashed ‘Sh*thole’ Countries: ‘Not The Language Used’

By | January 12, 2018 8:00 am
on December 15, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump on Friday morning appeared to deny a report that he referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump did not explicitly address his reported use of the term “shithole,” but mentioned his “tough” comments at a meeting about DACA and claimed that “this was not the language used.”

Trump followed up about an hour later to more explicitly deny making “derogatory comments about Haitians.” He did not address whether he specifically used the word “shithole” but did deny telling lawmakers to take Haitians out of the U.S.

When the comments were first reported by the Washington Post and New York Times on Thursday, the White House did not deny that Trump used those words.

During the meeting Thursday, Trump asked lawmakers why the U.S. allowed immigrants from Haiti and African countries.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he asked, according to the Washington Post.

He also asked specifically why the U.S. wants Haitian immigrants, per the New York Times.

Trump’s apparent denial Friday morning came in a lengthy tweetstorm about negotiations to restore DACA’s protections. The President bashed a deal proposed on Thursday by a bipartisan group of senators and blamed Democrats for torpedoing a deal to restore DACA’s protections.

