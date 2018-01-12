Trump On Report He Bashed ‘Sh*thole’ Countries: ‘Not The Language Used’

President Donald Trump on Friday morning appeared to deny a report that he referred to Haiti and African countries as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Trump did not explicitly address his reported use of the term “shithole,” but mentioned his “tough” comments at a meeting about DACA and claimed that “this was not the language used.”

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Trump followed up about an hour later to more explicitly deny making “derogatory comments about Haitians.” He did not address whether he specifically used the word “shithole” but did deny telling lawmakers to take Haitians out of the U.S.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

When the comments were first reported by the Washington Post and New York Times on Thursday, the White House did not deny that Trump used those words.

During the meeting Thursday, Trump asked lawmakers why the U.S. allowed immigrants from Haiti and African countries.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” he asked, according to the Washington Post.

He also asked specifically why the U.S. wants Haitian immigrants, per the New York Times.

Trump’s apparent denial Friday morning came in a lengthy tweetstorm about negotiations to restore DACA’s protections. The President bashed a deal proposed on Thursday by a bipartisan group of senators and blamed Democrats for torpedoing a deal to restore DACA’s protections.

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018