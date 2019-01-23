Latest
13 mins ago
Jeffries Explains Calling Trump ‘Grand Wizard Of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue’
15 mins ago
Tomi Lahren: AOC Encouraged Physical Violence Against Me With Cardi B Tweet
The North Portico of the White House is seen, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Washington. The partial government shutdown will almost certainly be handed off to a divided government to solve in the new year, as both parties traded blame Friday and President Donald Trump sought to raise the stakes in the weeklong impasse. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
31 mins ago
A Rare Camera-Shy Trump Aide Eyes Exits After Shutdown Frustration
livewire

Trump Shares New ‘Theme’ For Next Two Years: ‘Build A Wall And Crime Will Fall!’

By
January 23, 2019 8:11 am

While it is not entirely clear what President Trump means by the word “theme,” Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that “BUILD A WALL AND CRIME WILL FALL!” is his administration’s focus for the next two years.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: