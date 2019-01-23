Trump Shares New ‘Theme’ For Next Two Years: ‘Build A Wall And Crime Will Fall!’

While it is not entirely clear what President Trump means by the word “theme,” Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday that “BUILD A WALL AND CRIME WILL FALL!” is his administration’s focus for the next two years.

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! This is the new theme, for two years until the Wall is finished (under construction now), of the Republican Party. Use it and pray! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2019