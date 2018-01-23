Trump Calls Gov Opening A ‘Big Win’ For GOP: ‘See You At The Negotiating Table!’

Just hours after President Donald Trump signed Congress’ funding bill to reopen the government for three weeks, the President praised his party for getting Democrats to “cave on Shutdown.”

Trump then vowed to find a way for a “big win for everyone” on DACA, the military and border security, all the key issues at play that led to Friday’s midnight shutdown.

“See you at the negotiating table!” he tweeted late Monday evening.

Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

He also used the government reopening as a chance to call out a specific reporter — “Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN” — to praise himself and his party for ending the shutdown. He quoted CNN’s chief White House correspondent’s tweet, in which Acosta quoted people from the “Trump world and WH sources” and thanked “Jim” for his “honesty.”

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

Trump’s tweets come amid criticism that the President was largely on the sidelines all weekend while Democrats and Republican battled it out in Congress. The New York Times reported that Trump did speak with some Republican leaders over the phone to strategize a breakthrough, but, according to The Washington Post, the rest of negotiations with Congress were conducted by his advisers.

According to the Times’ and the Post’s reporting, Trump spent most of the weekend watching cable news coverage of the shutdown and having his aides go on television to cast the blame on Democrats.