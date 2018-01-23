Latest
18 mins ago
NYT: Special Counsel’s Office Interviewed Comey Last Year On Memos
on January 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.
32 mins ago
Trump Says He Is ‘Not At All Concerned’ That Sessions Sat For Mueller Interview
on November 18, 2015 in New York City.
1 hour ago
Vance Stops Accepting Attys Funds After Furor Over Dropping Trump Kids Probe
livewire

Trump Calls Gov Opening A ‘Big Win’ For GOP: ‘See You At The Negotiating Table!’

By | January 23, 2018 7:28 am
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards to the Oval Office after he returned to the White House January 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump returned from a trip to visit H&K Equipment Company in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Just hours after President Donald Trump signed Congress’ funding bill to reopen the government for three weeks, the President praised his party for getting Democrats to “cave on Shutdown.”

Trump then vowed to find a way for a “big win for everyone” on DACA, the military and border security, all the key issues at play that led to Friday’s midnight shutdown.

“See you at the negotiating table!” he tweeted late Monday evening.

He also used the government reopening as a chance to call out a specific reporter — “Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN” — to praise himself and his party for ending the shutdown. He quoted CNN’s chief White House correspondent’s tweet, in which Acosta quoted people from the “Trump world and WH sources” and thanked “Jim” for his “honesty.”

Trump’s tweets come amid criticism that the President was largely on the sidelines all weekend while Democrats and Republican battled it out in Congress. The New York Times reported that Trump did speak with some Republican leaders over the phone to strategize a breakthrough, but, according to The Washington Post, the rest of negotiations with Congress were conducted by his advisers.

According to the Times’ and the Post’s reporting, Trump spent most of the weekend watching cable news coverage of the shutdown and having his aides go on television to cast the blame on Democrats.

More Livewire
View All