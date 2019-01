President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the “rank and file” members of the FBI are “disgusted” with leaders like “Lyin’ James Comey.”

The rank and file of the FBI are great people who are disgusted with what they are learning about Lyin’ James Comey and the so-called “leaders” of the FBI. Twelve have been fired or forced to leave. They got caught spying on my campaign and then called it an investigation. Bad!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019