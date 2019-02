President Trump responded to the scandal that has engulfed the top three Democrats in the state of Virginia in recent days, suggesting in a tweet it will push the state back into Republican leadership in 2020.

Democrats at the top are killing the Great State of Virginia. If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken. Virginia will come back HOME Republican) in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2019