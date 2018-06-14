Trump Salutes North Korean General, Breaks With American Precedent

As circulated by North Korean state media, footage shows President Donald Trump saluting a top North Korean military official, a stunning display of respect from the American President to a hostile and oppressive regime.

The salute harkens back to an incident when former President Barack Obama bowed to the king of Saudi Arabia and received widespread GOP criticism, including from then-citizen Trump.

The Amateur! First @BarackObama was caught bowing to the Saudi King but now the President of Mexico! http://t.co/f0CFiUS9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2012

Watch Trump salute below: