Trump Salutes North Korean General, Breaks With American Precedent

By | June 14, 2018 11:13 am

As circulated by North Korean state media, footage shows President Donald Trump saluting a top North Korean military official, a stunning display of respect from the American President to a hostile and oppressive regime.

The salute harkens back to an incident when former President Barack Obama bowed to the king of Saudi Arabia and received widespread GOP criticism, including from then-citizen Trump.

Watch Trump salute below:

