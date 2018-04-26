Latest
Trump: Comey Lied In ‘Phony Memos,’ ‘Of Course’ I Stayed Overnight In Moscow
DETROIT, MI - MAY 3: Barbara Maxwell of Novi, Michigan, a teacher at Detroit's Earhart Elementary Middle School, participates in a Detroit teachers sick-out, the second in the past two days, and protests in front of Detroit Public Schools headquarters, May 3, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The sick-out forced the closing of 94 of 97 Detroit school districts today. The teachers are looking for a guarantee that they will be paid for the work they perform. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) *** ***
27 mins ago
Thousands Of Arizona, Colorado Teachers To Protest For School Funding
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Michael Cohen leaves Federal Court after his hearing on the FBI raid of his hotel room and office on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)
44 mins ago
Trump: Michael Cohen Represented Me On ‘Crazy Stormy Daniels Deal’
livewire

Trump: ‘I May Change My Mind’ About Personal Involvement In Investigation

By | April 26, 2018 10:02 am
on April 18, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump said that though he is currently choosing not to interfere, he may change his mind and get “involved” with the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election that is being carried out by his Department of Justice.

“Because of the fact [the investigation] is going on, and I think you will understand this, I have decided I won’t be involved,” he said Thursday morning during an interview on Fox and Friends. “I may change my mind at some point. Because what’s going on is a disgrace.”

Watch below:

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Journalist Ronan Farrow attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Ep. #10: Ronan Farrow Chronicles the Decline of American Diplomacy
