Trump Gives ‘Full Support’ To Congressional Term Limit Talks

President Donald Trump resurrected a campaign talking point Monday afternoon, tweeting about a meeting he had with lawmakers in favor of congressional term limits.

I recently had a terrific meeting with a bipartisan group of freshman lawmakers who feel very strongly in favor of Congressional term limits. I gave them my full support and endorsement for their efforts. #DrainTheSwamp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018



Trump first pitched the idea at a Colorado campaign rally in 2016, calling for a congressional amendment to put a six-year maximum on House members and a 12-year limit on senators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has previously expressed his opposition to term limits, an idea that has been considered by Republicans for years but never garnered enough congressional support to be executed.