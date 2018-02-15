After School Shooting, Trump Focuses On ‘Difficult Issue Of Mental Health’

In remarks from the White House Thursday on the mass shooting that left 17 dead in South Florida the previous day, President Donald Trump offered no legislative solutions to address America’s epidemic of gun deaths but insisted that Americans “must actually make [a] difference.”

“Our administration is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting and learn everything we can,” he said. “We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

“Later this month, I will be meeting with the nation’s governors and attorney generals where making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority,” Trump continued. “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.”

Earlier in his remarks, Trump urged troubled youth to “turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer, or a faith leader” and to “answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness.”

He added: “We must also work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life, that creates deep and meaningful human connections, and that turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors.”