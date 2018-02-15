Latest
Report: Former Trump Campaign Adviser Gates Close To Plea Deal With Mueller
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 22: Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on February 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. Governor Eric Greitens and US Vice President, Mike Pence, were on hand to speak to over 300 volunteers who were on hand to cleanup after the recent vandalism. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a nationwide spike in incidents including bomb threats at Jewish community centers and reports of anti-semitic graffiti. (Photo: Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)
Investigators In Greitens Criminal Probe Question Lawmakers
PA Dems, GOPers Play Congressional Tug-Of-War With New Map Proposals
After School Shooting, Trump Focuses On ‘Difficult Issue Of Mental Health’

By | February 15, 2018 11:43 am
AFP Contributor/AFP

In remarks from the White House Thursday on the mass shooting that left 17 dead in South Florida the previous day, President Donald Trump offered no legislative solutions to address America’s epidemic of gun deaths but insisted that Americans “must actually make [a] difference.”

Our administration is working closely with local authorities to investigate the shooting and learn everything we can,” he said. “We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

“Later this month, I will be meeting with the nation’s governors and attorney generals where making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority,” Trump continued. “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.” 

Earlier in his remarks, Trump urged troubled youth to “turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer, or a faith leader” and to “answer hate with love, answer cruelty with kindness.”

He added: “We must also work together to create a culture in our country that embraces the dignity of life, that creates deep and meaningful human connections, and that turns classmates and colleagues into friends and neighbors.”

