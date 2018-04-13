Trump Responds To ‘Pee Tape’ Claims: ‘It Was My Great Honor To Fire James Comey!’

President Donald Trump responded to former FBI director James Comey’s “pee tape” claims with a rage-filled round of tweets Friday morning, calling Comey a “LEAKER,” a “LIAR,” and an “untruthful slime ball” and saying it was “my great honor to fire” him.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

….untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

According to reports about Comey’s new memoir, and an excerpt of his upcoming interview with ABC News, Trump asked Comey to investigate claims made in the now-famous Christoper Steele dossier that Trump paid prostitutes to pee on each other while he was in Moscow in 2013 and that Russians recorded the encounter.

Comey claimed that Trump was concerned that his wife Melania Trump thought the reports about the “pee tapes” claims were even “one percent true.” He reportedly asked Comey to try to disprove the claims.

Comey told ABC News that he still has his doubts about whether the incident happened.

“I honestly never thought this words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” Comey said, according to an excerpt of the interview. “It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

The rest of the ABC interview will air on Sunday as Comey launches his publicity tour for his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” set to release Tuesday.