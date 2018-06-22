Trump: ‘Republicans Should Stop Wasting Their Time On Immigration’

Latest
By | June 22, 2018 9:03 am
In a return to his darling habit of lashing out against the Senate filibuster rule, President Donald Trump told Republicans in Congress that they should “stop wasting their time on immigration” until after the “Red Wave” laps over Washington’s shores.

Before tweeting out a series of Republican candidate endorsements on Friday morning, Trump lamented the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster rule and shouted down Democrats for being “obstructionists.” He then offered advice to his own party, likely reacting to news that House Republicans are dawdling to bring an immigration bill to the floor. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said late Thursday that he would delay a vote on the legislation until next week, after already postponing a scheduled vote from Thursday to Friday.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump tweeted, alleging Democrats are “just playing games.”

The rushed effort to pass immigration legislation has reached a near panic in recent days, as lawmakers grapple with how to respond to Trump’s demands that Congress fix his own administration’s immigration policies, in the midst of an onslaught of reports of family separations at the border.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that would require families who are caught crossing the border illegally be detained together, while also seeking to roll back federal protections for immigrant children who are detained.

