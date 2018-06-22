Trump: ‘Republicans Should Stop Wasting Their Time On Immigration’

In a return to his darling habit of lashing out against the Senate filibuster rule, President Donald Trump told Republicans in Congress that they should “stop wasting their time on immigration” until after the “Red Wave” laps over Washington’s shores.

Before tweeting out a series of Republican candidate endorsements on Friday morning, Trump lamented the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster rule and shouted down Democrats for being “obstructionists.” He then offered advice to his own party, likely reacting to news that House Republicans are dawdling to bring an immigration bill to the floor. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said late Thursday that he would delay a vote on the legislation until next week, after already postponing a scheduled vote from Thursday to Friday.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump tweeted, alleging Democrats are “just playing games.”

Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes to get a much needed Immigration Bill – & the Dems are Obstructionists who won’t give votes for political reasons & because they don’t care about Crime coming from Border! So we need to elect more R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst. Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

The rushed effort to pass immigration legislation has reached a near panic in recent days, as lawmakers grapple with how to respond to Trump’s demands that Congress fix his own administration’s immigration policies, in the midst of an onslaught of reports of family separations at the border.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive order that would require families who are caught crossing the border illegally be detained together, while also seeking to roll back federal protections for immigrant children who are detained.