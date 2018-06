President Donald Trump expressed his glee that the Supreme Court upheld the latest iteration of his travel ban in a 5-4 decision on Tuesday.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The ruling will uphold the ban on immigrants and refugees from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea, Venezuela and Chad.