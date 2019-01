President Donald Trump on Friday morning reacted to a bombshell report that said he directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow project.

Kevin Corke, @FoxNews “Don’t forget, Michael Cohen has already been convicted of perjury and fraud, and as recently as this week, the Wall Street Journal has suggested that he may have stolen tens of thousands of dollars….” Lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019