Trump Claims Comey Memos Vindicate Him, Laments Flynn’s Life Destroyed

Following the release of ousted FBI Director James Comey’s memos Thursday night, President Donald Trump responded with indignation, insisting that that the memos vindicate him and complaining that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s life was “destroyed.”

In a tweet published shortly after the memos were released Thursday night, Trump claimed that the memos show there was “NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION” and called the Russia investigation a “witch hunt.”

James Comey Memos just out and show clearly that there was NO COLLUSION and NO OBSTRUCTION. Also, he leaked classified information. WOW! Will the Witch Hunt continue? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018

Trump followed up Friday morning with a tweet suggesting that Flynn was treated unfairly while Comey faced few consequences for actions that angered Trump. The President tweeted his defense of Flynn even though the memos allege that Trump told Comey he believed Flynn had “serious judgment issues.”