Trump: Dems Were ‘Vicious And Totally Showed Their Cards’ During Whitaker Hearing

President Donald Trump reacted in a Saturday morning tweet to Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s heated House Judiciary grilling Friday.

Trump took aim at Democrats for being “vicious” towards Whitaker.

The Democrats in Congress yesterday were vicious and totally showed their cards for everyone to see. When the Republicans had the Majority they never acted with such hatred and scorn! The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2019