21 mins ago
Northam Says Blackface Photo Scandal Has Been An ‘Awakening For Virginia’
BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 21: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), speaks during a rally for airport workers affected by the government shutdown at Boston Logan International Airport on January 21, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. As the partial government shutdown enters its fifth week, the stalemate between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats continues as they cannot come to a bipartisan solution on border security. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Trump Re-Election Campaign Piles On The Warren Heritage Mockery
2 hours ago
Warren Enters Crowded 2020 Fray Hoping Populist Call Sets Her Apart
livewire

Trump: Dems Were ‘Vicious And Totally Showed Their Cards’ During Whitaker Hearing

By
February 9, 2019 9:39 am

President Donald Trump reacted in a Saturday morning tweet to Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker’s heated House Judiciary grilling Friday.

Trump took aim at Democrats for being “vicious” towards Whitaker.

