Trump Calls Kavanaugh Protesters ‘Elevator Screamers’ Paid By Soros

Seizing on a predictable far-right talking point — that protesters and activists are actually just actors paid to advance a liberal agenda — President Donald Trump on Friday morning claimed the people protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination on Capitol Hill are disingenuous “elevator screamers,” paid by billionaire George Soros.

“Elevator Screamers” likely refers to the survivors of sexual assault who have flocked to the Hill in recent days to confront lawmakers about Kavanaugh. Most notably, just hours before Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to probe the allegations against Kavanaugh last Friday, the senator was cornered in an elevator for several minutes by two women who told Flake about their own sexual assaults and asked Flake to change his vote.