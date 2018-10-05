Latest
10 mins ago
Just Roll With It: Trump Gets Toilet Paper Stuck To His Shoe As He Boards Air Force One
31 mins ago
Space Forced Out: Air Force Chief May Be Booted For Space Force Opposition
35 mins ago
Protesters Outside McConnell’s House Drinking PBR, Chanting ‘I Like Beer’
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Trump Calls Kavanaugh Protesters ‘Elevator Screamers’ Paid By Soros

By
October 5, 2018 9:11 am

Seizing on a predictable far-right talking point — that protesters and activists are actually just actors paid to advance a liberal agenda — President Donald Trump on Friday morning claimed the people protesting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination on Capitol Hill are disingenuous “elevator screamers,” paid by billionaire George Soros.

“Elevator Screamers” likely refers to the survivors of sexual assault who have flocked to the Hill in recent days to confront lawmakers about Kavanaugh. Most notably, just hours before Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to probe the allegations against Kavanaugh last Friday, the senator was cornered in an elevator for several minutes by two women who told Flake about their own sexual assaults and asked Flake to change his vote.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: